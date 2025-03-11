Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Insperity has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.
Insperity Price Performance
NYSE:NSP opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. Insperity has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.72.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
