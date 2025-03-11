Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Insperity has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. Insperity has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.