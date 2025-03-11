Natural Investments LLC Invests $2.24 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,195,000.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $261.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.82. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $293.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

