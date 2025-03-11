ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

STKS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

