H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,684 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $295,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

