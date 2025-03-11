SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $419.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

