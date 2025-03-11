Natural Investments LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 0.8% of Natural Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,705,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

