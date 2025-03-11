Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mill City Ventures III had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.
Mill City Ventures III Stock Down 3.9 %
Mill City Ventures III stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.56. Mill City Ventures III has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.88.
About Mill City Ventures III
