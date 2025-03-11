Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5,147.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $137,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,619,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,755,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $268.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

