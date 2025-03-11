TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.74-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TXNM opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. TXNM Energy has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.