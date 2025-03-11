Graham Feltham Acquires 30,364 Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Feltham bought 30,364 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £7,591 ($9,773.40).
Altitude Group Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of LON ALT opened at GBX 25.70 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.25. Altitude Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.88 ($0.62). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.08.
About Altitude Group
