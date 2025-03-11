RZcoin Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week (RZ)

RZcoin (RZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, RZcoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One RZcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $22.47 or 0.00027504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RZcoin has a market capitalization of $622.34 million and approximately $41,946.75 worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RZcoin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,405.96 or 0.99653983 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80,730.00 or 0.98826494 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About RZcoin

RZcoin’s genesis date was October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game. RZcoin’s official message board is coin.rz.game/blog.

Buying and Selling RZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 21.60930272 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $41,794.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RZcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RZcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RZcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RZcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.