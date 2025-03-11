Freysa (FAI) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Freysa (FAI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Freysa has a market capitalization of $106.30 million and $97,913.15 worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freysa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freysa has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,405.96 or 0.99653983 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80,730.00 or 0.98826494 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Freysa Token Profile

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai. Freysa’s official website is www.freysa.ai.

Buying and Selling Freysa

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.0125467 USD and is down -18.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $705,375.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freysa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freysa using one of the exchanges listed above.

