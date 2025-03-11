Natural Investments LLC Buys Shares of 16,965 Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,618,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $89.27 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

