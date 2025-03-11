Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $174.04 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,405.96 or 0.99653983 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,730.00 or 0.98826494 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Token Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM) launched on November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official website is www.soniclabs.com.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.43435619 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $186,257,607.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

