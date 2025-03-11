1,357,580 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,357,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.