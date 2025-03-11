Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.23.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

