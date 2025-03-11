Isthmus Partners LLC Has $289,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Nordson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Nordson Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $212.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $196.83 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

