NBT Bank N A NY Acquires New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Bank of America increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

