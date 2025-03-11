Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $29.60 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,659 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $208.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $225.63. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

