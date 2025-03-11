NBT Bank N A NY Sells 205 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 371,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

