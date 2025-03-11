Cooke & Bieler LP Has $8.86 Million Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,507 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.05% of Stoneridge worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.