Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $69.06 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,059,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average is $145.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

