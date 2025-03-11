Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $82.83.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

