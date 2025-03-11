Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $51.08 Million Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 23,263.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $51,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,156,000 after buying an additional 779,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,215,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,505,000 after acquiring an additional 536,068 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,041,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,936,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 12,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 375,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 372,711 shares in the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBUS opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.03.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

