679,296 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 679,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 250,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after acquiring an additional 245,441 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

