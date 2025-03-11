NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) is Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 4.5% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000.

QAI opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $682.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.32. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

