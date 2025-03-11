iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,761,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,089,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,352 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,026,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 895,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.