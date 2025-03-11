Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after buying an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after acquiring an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 90,827 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.