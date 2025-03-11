Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 1.8% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 25,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $72,938,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 248,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $59,823,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 2.6 %

VONE stock opened at $254.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $224.66 and a 12-month high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

