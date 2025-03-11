Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

MLPA opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

