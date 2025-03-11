Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

GLTR stock opened at $120.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.96 and a fifty-two week high of $123.56.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.