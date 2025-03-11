AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.2% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $428,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after buying an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

BSX stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

