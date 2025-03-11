AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,343 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $93,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 3.0 %

CNI stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $96.28 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

