Natural Investments LLC Makes New $8.96 Million Investment in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,000. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up 2.5% of Natural Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,001,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

DSI opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $115.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

