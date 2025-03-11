Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Lowered by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456,604 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $54,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 119,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.