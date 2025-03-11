Davis R M Inc. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,050 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $318.71 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

