Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,558 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 266,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,115,000. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

