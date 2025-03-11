Zeit Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

