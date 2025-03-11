Veren (TSE:VRN) Trading Up 16% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) rose 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. Approximately 27,269,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 4,652,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

VRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

