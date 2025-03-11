Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

