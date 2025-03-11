iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 409,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 664,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

