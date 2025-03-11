Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,285,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 3.7 %

WDAY stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

