Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. 504,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average session volume of 43,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

