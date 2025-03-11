Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Cut by Amundi

Amundi cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,727,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,938,001 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $148,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

