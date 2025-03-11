King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $63.45 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,091 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $63,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $398,507,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 159,806 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $218.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.13 and its 200-day moving average is $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,155,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.