King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $51.33 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 998,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,885 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $51,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

