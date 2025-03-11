Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.02.

GEV opened at $269.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion and a PE ratio of 48.54. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.18.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

