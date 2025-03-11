The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.11.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

