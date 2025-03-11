Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ZTR opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $6.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.