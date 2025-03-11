BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BayCom has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,872.50. This represents a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

